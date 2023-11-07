Major traffic delays in Surprise after serious crash along Grand Ave.

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi-truck has restricted several lanes along Grand Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 5 a.m. near the Dysart Road intersection. At this time, details are limited but video from the scene shows an SUV pinned underneath a semi-truck. At least one person was hospitalized. The scene remains extremely active and drivers in the area should expect major delays.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

