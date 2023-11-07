Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Flu cases up 44% in Arizona, doctors worry about vaccination rates

Arizona doctors are worried we could see a rough flu season and more COVID-19 cases than usual and urge Arizonans to get vaccinated.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s only the first week of November, and already, local and state health providers are seeing a rising number of flu cases. Dr. Michael White is the chief clinical officer at Valleywise Health. He says the patients coming into the emergency room right now range from children to seniors to seemingly healthy adults. “A lot of folks will get that upper respiratory tract type symptoms, the cough and cold,” said White. “But really, what happens with the flu is a lot of high fever, a lot of body aches. It’s that part of the flu that makes people a lot more miserable.”

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, flu cases are up 44% across the state compared to this time last year, and that’s raising some red flags, considering the peak of flu season is usually around January or February. But the flu isn’t the health concern Arizonans need to be aware of.

COVID-19 cases are also high, and the number of people getting the COVID-19 shot is extremely low. Right now, only about 3% of Arizonans have gotten the new COVID-19 vaccine, according to AZDHS, and that could be an issue heading into the holiday season.

Dr. Eugene Livar is the assistant director of Arizona’s Public Health Preparedness. He’s urging the public to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine shot, not only to protect themselves but the people around them. “We just had Halloween. We are coming up on Thanksgiving, and coming up on the holidays in December and January,” said Livar. “We’re probably going to see more congregating indoors, more close proximity to friends and family, and so this is the perfect time to get vaccinated. It is still out there among us, and its one of those things we have to stay vigilant about this fall and winter Season.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

A new study from the Barrow Neurological Institute shows people living in areas with high air...
Study shows link between Parkinson's and air pollution,
Arizona doctors are worried we could see a rough flu season and more COVID-19 cases than usual...
Doctors sound the alarm about high number of COVID, flu cases
Maricopa County has high air pollution but low rates of Parkinson's disease.
Living in cities with poor air quality may raise risks of Parkinson’s disease, new study finds
Jayden Goss learned he had the heart defects since childhood.
Arizona State University student diagnosed with rare heart defects after stroke