Flagstaff firefighters reunited with boy they saved 2 years ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In most cases, our first responders don’t get to follow up on a patient they have helped. So, it’s Something Good when some flagstaff firefighters get to see how a boy they rescued is now healthy again and doing great.

It was back in 2021, when firefighters from engine six responded to a really bad accident. Along with guardian medical transport, they rushed the boy to the hospital. Daniel ended up suffering some critical injuries.

Well, fast forward two years later, the same crew got a special visit from Daniel and his family! The firefighters got to see first hand the incredible recovery and strength this family has demonstrated over the past couple of years.

The Flagstaff Fire Department posted on social media, “We are so happy to see them doing well! We are sincerely grateful to Daniel and his parents for coming in to visit. We never forget calls to service like this one, and rarely do we get the closure of knowing the outcome once we leave the scene.”

A happy ending for all and that is Something Good! We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

