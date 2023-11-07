‘First Generation Day’ celebrates and helps 1st-gen college students

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wednesday, Nov. 7, is First Generation Day, celebrating the achievements of those who are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Did you know that one-in-three Arizona State University undergrad students are first-generation colleges students?

Elizabeth Navarro, a junior at ASU and first in her family to go to college, helps others like her as the co-president of First Generation Students at Barrett Honors College. She joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about her experience.

The day is celebrated annually on November 8 to commemorate the signing of the Higher Education Act (“HEA”) of 1965 by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Center for First-Generation Student Success says on its website.

