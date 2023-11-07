Your Life
D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo’s contract through 2026 after World Series run, AP source says

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo answers a question during a World Series baseball...
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo answers a question during a World Series baseball media day Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks will play the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series tomorrow. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo’s contract through the 2026 season following the team’s surprising run to the World Series, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced.

Lovullo had his contract extended through 2024 in June, before the D-backs went on their unexpected postseason run. Arizona beat Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia in the playoffs, then lost to Texas in a five-game World Series. The 58-year-old Lovullo completed his seventh season with the D-backs. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2017.

The franchise has had a quick turnaround following a 110-loss season in 2021. With a young core of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Zac Gallen, the D-backs are expected to competitive for the next several seasons.

MLB.com was the first to report Lovullo’s extension.

