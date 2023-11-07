Your Life
Caring brother and sister looking for loving home

Skyler and Rayne get along great, as both are filled with love and loyalty.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Skyler and Rayne are brother and sister, and both have many hobbies like baking.

Freshly baked madeleines filled the air at Antsy Nancy in Tucson. It was a great backdrop to learn more about the siblings looking for a loving family outside of foster care.

“Let’s move on down to our ingredient list,” said Heidi Yribar, instructor and owner at the studio.

Skyer is 11, and his sister Rayne is 12. These two get along great, as both are filled with love and loyalty. “We always laugh together,” Rayne said.

Skyler said his sister is always there for him when he needs her. “When I’m mad, she says, ‘what’s wrong?’ and she helps me.”

Skyer likes school, where he gets to make friends and find some time for studying. “My favorite thing is math and reading,” he said.

When it comes to adoption, Skyler and his sister think about a loving home that has pets. “A dog, a sister or brothers and a mon and a dad,” he said.

They have all sorts of hobbies, like swimming, playing games, painting and cooking. Both had a great time learning with Heidi, their instructor, making some delicious treats and spending time together.

The trip to Antsy Nancy was the perfect day for Rayne and Skyler. And in a perfect world, this brother and sister will do the same with a loving family and in a home they call their own.

“I like new home and never come back to foster care,” Rayne said.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Skyler and Rayne or other Arizona children waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

See previous Finding Forever reports here.

