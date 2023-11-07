Cardinals activate Kyler Murray from PUP list, clearing path to start vs. Falcons

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s official. The Arizona Cardinals have activated quarterback Kyler Murray from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and added him to the 53-man roster, clearing the way for him to start this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

All signs were pointing to Murray’s return nearly three weeks after Arizona designated Murray to return from the PUP list. That set a deadline of 21 days for the team to activate Murray, which would have been Wednesday.

The Cardinals’ starting quarterback since the beginning of the year, Joshua Dobbs, was traded to the Minnesota Vikings last week as the team’s struggles continued, and things only got worse on Sunday. Behind center was rookie quarterback Clayton Tune, who was never able to get the offense going in a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns. As for Dobbs, he didn’t know all his new teammates’ names but led them to a come-from-behind victory over the Falcons 31-28 SUndy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Barring anything changing over the next few days, Murray’s start on Sunday will mark his first time back on the playing field in exactly 11 months. He tore his ACL on Dec. 12, 2022, while playing against the New England Patriots.

To make room on the roster, cornerback Bobby Price was placed on injured reserve. The Cardinals play the Falcons at 2:05 p.m. MST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Watch the game on CBS 5.

