Capybara named ‘Tater Tot’ training at Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary

SLCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Check this out! The Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary in north Scottsdale has a new resident, Tater Tot the capybara. The sanctuary has been training the world’s largest rodent species and Good Morning Arizona was there to take a look.

