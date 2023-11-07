Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona man arrested after woman’s body found inside trunk in Southern California

Police didn’t elaborate on her injuries or what prompted authorities to search in a vehicle,...
Police didn’t elaborate on her injuries or what prompted authorities to search in a vehicle, but over the course of the investigation, detectives linked 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona.(KTTC)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNINGTON BEACH, CA (3TV/CBS 5) — A northern Arizona man has been arrested after a woman’s body found inside in a car trunk in Southern California.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers initially responded to a family disturbance at a home near Warner Avenue and Graham Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body in the, trunk of a car, Arizona’s Family CBS affiliate in Los Angeles, KCBS/KCAL, reported. Police didn’t elaborate on her injuries or what prompted authorities to search in a vehicle, but over the course of the investigation, detectives linked 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona. He was arrested and booked on one count of murder, police wrote in a news release early Tuesday morning. Holbrook police confirmed to Arizona’s Family the victim was 54-year-old Christi Lynn Romero.

On Monday, the Holbrook Police Department posted on Facebook a missing persons notice for Romero, who had an order of protection against Rodriguez. She was reported missing by her family Monday morning. Her two-door 1995 Plymouth Neon coupe was also missing. Officials had described her disappearance as suspicious and the department believes Rodriguez forced his way into Romero’s home and forced her to leave with him.

Anyone who knows Rodriguez or who may have information on the alleged crime is asked to call Huntington Beach police at at 714-960-8848 or 855-847-6227 for Orange County Silent Witness.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl

Latest News

File image.
At least 1 seriously hurt in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria
About 1/3 of undergraduate students at Arizona State University are first-generation students,...
‘First Generation Day’ celebrates and helps 1st-gen college students
St. Mary's Food Bank is looking for volunteers and donations to get through this holiday season.
St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix seeks extra help through holidays
Mark your calendars now!
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier headlining Innings Festival; Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews at Extra Innings