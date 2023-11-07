Arizona man arrested after woman’s body found inside trunk in Southern California

HUNINGTON BEACH, CA (3TV/CBS 5) — A northern Arizona man has been arrested after a woman’s body found inside in a car trunk in Southern California.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers initially responded to a family disturbance at a home near Warner Avenue and Graham Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body in the, trunk of a car, Arizona’s Family CBS affiliate in Los Angeles, KCBS/KCAL, reported. Police didn’t elaborate on her injuries or what prompted authorities to search in a vehicle, but over the course of the investigation, detectives linked 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona. He was arrested and booked on one count of murder, police wrote in a news release early Tuesday morning. Holbrook police confirmed to Arizona’s Family the victim was 54-year-old Christi Lynn Romero.

On Monday, the Holbrook Police Department posted on Facebook a missing persons notice for Romero, who had an order of protection against Rodriguez. She was reported missing by her family Monday morning. Her two-door 1995 Plymouth Neon coupe was also missing. Officials had described her disappearance as suspicious and the department believes Rodriguez forced his way into Romero’s home and forced her to leave with him.

Anyone who knows Rodriguez or who may have information on the alleged crime is asked to call Huntington Beach police at at 714-960-8848 or 855-847-6227 for Orange County Silent Witness.

