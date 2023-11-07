Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

AI-generated nude deepfakes are increasing, especially for teens

Get rich quick scheme using deepfake technology to scam
Get rich quick scheme using deepfake technology to scam
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News Fact Finders have reported how Arizona’s attorney general warned Congress about a new threat of child exploitation: pornographic deepfakes. Since then, the problem has exploded. The most recent incident just happened at a New Jersey high school, where students are accused of sharing artificial intelligence-generated nude photos of classmates.

Since our story, senators held a closed-door meeting with top tech leaders, where everyone agreed, the threat is real - but the question is, what can we do about it?

Deepfakes involve people applying A-I technology to real photos, creating a new image. That “deepfake” can be used to embarrass or even extort the victim, like Dorota Mani’s daughter.

“My daughter texted me, ‘mom, naked pictures of me are being distributed. That’s it. Heading to the principal’s office,’” said Mani.

Mani’s daughter was one of the New Jersey victims. The principal sent out a letter letting parents know about AI-generated pornographic images... encouraging parents to file a police report, as Mani did. But the fact is, it’s not yet illegal in most states, including Arizona, to share non-consensual deepfake images online.

There are calls for new laws, but for now, experts advise parents to help kids lock down their social media - and family members who love to share pictures should do the same.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Watch related content here:

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Superior police are looking for information on four stolen dedication plaques, stolen from...
Stolen History: Thieves ripoff several town dedication plaques in Superior
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches pre game prior to an NFL preseason football...
Cardinals activate Kyler Murray from PUP list, clearing path to start vs. Falcons
DPS troopers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews were dispatched to the crash shortly before 11 a.m.
At least 1 seriously hurt in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria
Huntington Beach Police says 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona, has been...
Arizona man arrested after woman’s body found inside trunk in Southern California
About 1/3 of undergraduate students at Arizona State University are first-generation students,...
‘First Generation Day’ celebrates and helps 1st-gen college students