Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

21 people hospitalized after bus carrying farmworkers flips over near Yuma

A bus full of farm workers was on its way to Wellton, east of Yuma when it crashed and left 21 people hurt.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 20 farm workers were sent to the hospital after the bus they were riding in flipped over on Monday. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:40 a.m. Thirty-four people were on the bus. YCSO said the driver lost control of the vehicle when it was on a field road and slid into an embankment, which caused the bus to roll over and land on its side.

Deputies say 21 victims were transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. YRCM said 18 patients had been treated and released and the remaining patients were still being evaluated or had been admitted.

Norma Franklin was working in the fields when she saw a handful of ambulances pass by with their sirens. She said once they heard it was a farmworker bus that had rolled over, they became very worried. “I found out two of my friends are there and actually I got worried,” she said.

She said her two friends are from San Luis, Arizona and have worked in the fields for years. “They come out here to work and go back home, but sometimes you don’t know if you’re going back home,” Franklin said.

Franklin has worked in the fields since she was 14 years old. She’s been a bus driver for her work crew for 20 years. “It’s a lot of responsibility,” she said.

She said the accident is a wake-up call for everyone in the farming community. “I believe we should be more cautious; you never know what could happen. This is life that we have to take care of,” she said.

YCSO said alcohol was not a factor in the accident and the case remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

A new poll shows Trump is leading Biden in five of six swing states.
Poll: Donald Trump leads President Biden in 5 battleground states, including Arizona
Doctors worry this flu season will be worse than last year.
Flu cases up 44% in Arizona, doctors worry about vaccination rates
A new study from the Barrow Neurological Institute shows people living in areas with high air...
Study shows link between Parkinson's and air pollution,
Arizona doctors are worried we could see a rough flu season and more COVID-19 cases than usual...
Doctors sound the alarm about high number of COVID, flu cases