1 in custody after burglary investigation in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --A burglary investigation closed several roads along a central Phoenix neighborhood early Tuesday.

Phoenix police detectives responded to reports of a burglary around 4:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road. While responding, officers heard shots fired in the area, prompting a more extensive search. At the scene, a Phoenix Police helicopter was spotted overhead as ground units swarmed the neighborhood setting up a perimeter in search of the suspects. A short time later, officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that one suspect, who was trying to hide in a car nearby, was taken into custody while a second suspect was still on the run. No other information has been released.

