1 in custody after burglary investigation in central Phoenix neighborhood

At least one person was taken into custody, but the search is on for the second suspect.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --A burglary investigation closed several roads along a central Phoenix neighborhood early Tuesday.

Phoenix police detectives responded to reports of a burglary around 4:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road. While responding, officers heard shots fired in the area, prompting a more extensive search. At the scene, a Phoenix Police helicopter was spotted overhead as ground units swarmed the neighborhood setting up a perimeter in search of the suspects. A short time later, officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that one suspect, who was trying to hide in a car nearby, was taken into custody while a second suspect was still on the run. No other information has been released.

