Wanda & Jamal serving up Thanksgiving dinner for more guests after text mishap begins yearly tradition

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — In 2016, Jamal Hinton got a text from Wanda Dench, who was trying to invite her grandson for Thanksgiving dinner. The only problem? Hinton was not her grandson but a complete stranger she accidentally texted. Jamal, a teenager then, still asked if he could have a plate of food. Wanda warmly agreed, saying, “That’s what grandmas do: feed everyone.”

Their tradition has continued every Thanksgiving since, and this year, they’re inviting everyone to the dinner table. Now you can have a seat for a special “Wanda & Jamal’s Thanksgiving dinner,” with all the holiday favorite food and fixings, board games, and movies by the fireplace. And, of course, taking part in the annual Thanksgiving selfie. But if you want even more of Wanda and Jamal, up to two lucky guests will be granted an overnight stay. It’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience you — and they — won’t forget.

Booking opens on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. The extra early but surely special Thanksgiving dinner will be hosted on Monday, Nov. 20, with tickets start at $16. Click/tap here for more information about the exclusive Airbnb experience. Keep in mind that since last year, Dench has relocated from the Valley to Prescott Valley.

Arizona’s Family caught up with the pair’s seventh Thanksgiving dinner last year, proving the age-old adage, “fate brought us together” in a whole new way.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.