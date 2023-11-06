Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rod Stewart announces final shows of his 13-year residency on Las Vegas Strip

Rod Stewart performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019.
Rod Stewart performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019.(Denise Truscello | Denise Truscello via Caesars Entertainment)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rod Stewart has announced the final shows of his 13-year residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer will end his Las Vegas residency on its 200th show next summer with seven concerts, scheduled for July 24 through August 7, 2024.

Tickets for the shows, dubbed “Rod Stewart – The Hits,” go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The shows are held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Sir Rod Stewart is a true rock legend, and we have had the great privilege of being his Las Vegas home at The Colosseum for more than a decade,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “Throughout his residency, we’ve been amazed by Rod’s impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

File image from the 2022 Arizona International Auto Show.
Arizona International Auto Show in Phoenix canceled due to UAW strike
The Canteen Food hall at Rio Hotel & Resort is set to open in January, 2024
Rio in Las Vegas to replace its famous buffet with food hall
Juanes, Tate McRae, Hootie and the Blowfish are coming to Arizona in 2024.
Juanes, Tate McRae, Hootie and the Blowfish coming to Phoenix in 2024
The Eagles will be playing two shows in Phoenix next year.
Rock band ‘The Eagles’ add second Phoenix show to 2024 tour