Rio in Las Vegas to replace its famous buffet with food hall

The Canteen Food hall at Rio Hotel & Resort is set to open in January, 2024
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Rio Hotel and Casino announced that a new culinary marketplace will open next year, taking over the space previously occupied by the Carnival World Buffet.

In a media release, the property said that the Canteen Food Hall will open in January with a “dynamic lineup of first-to-market concepts and Las Vegas favorites that invite locals and visitors alike to explore, indulge and savor in a lively dining experience.” Those concepts include a Sonoran-style burrito restaurant, a ramen establishment from restauranteur Takashi Segawa and Tony Luke’s, a Philadelphia cheesesteak chain.

“When we started planning the revitalization of the resort, one of the first things we wanted to deliver was an approachable yet exciting dining destination that appealed to a wide variety of people, much like the Carnival World Buffet did back in its heyday,” said Trevor Scherrer, President and C.E.O. of Rio Las Vegas. “With a balanced mix of familiar favorites and some amazing first-to-market concepts, Canteen Food Hall is going to be a lively space where vibrant flavors and approachable cuisine unite. Our partners behind each of these restaurants have been nothing short of exceptional in their commitment to create food experiences that represent the future Rio and we are excited to introduce them to our guests.”

Dreamscape, the property’s new operators, told FOX5 in August that Rio’s famous buffet would not be returning.

“Almost industry-wide, peoples’ behaviors post-COVID have just changed,” said Eric Birnbaum of Dreamscape. “We really just need to adjust to the times.”

