Queen of Clean’s sweater hacks that’ll increase its shelf life

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sweater season is officially here but hanging them in your closet can stretch them out and folding them takes up drawer space. On Monday, the Queen of Clean, Linda Cobb, joined Good Morning Arizona for a sweater hanging hack to keep those sweaters looking and feeling new, as well as how to keep them clean.

Sweater Hanging Technique

The key to hanging sweaters in the your closet, to keep them from stretching and wearing out, is to make sure the sweaters are well supported when you hang them. There’s a specific way to fold sweaters to get them not only compact but tight for a long time. It’s a bit complicated to explain with words, but Linda shows you how to place the hanger and where to fold around the hanger.

To see exactly how Linda does it, and learn more tips to keep those sweaters clean and feeling new, check out the video!

