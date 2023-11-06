Police: Driver had BAC more than double legal limit in crash that killed woman in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The drunk driver who killed a woman in a crash Friday night had a BAC more than double the legal limit, Phoenix police say.

On Friday, 36-year-old Dustin Peck was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on the Loop 101 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue in north Phoenix, according to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family. He was allegedly going 65 mph and failed to stop at the red light. He crashed into the driver’s side of 77-year-old Maxine Carstedt’s Mazda, sending it 25 feet down the road. Police noted her car had significant damage. She died on the scene.

Peck had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to police, who added that during a field sobriety test, Peck failed to have his eyes follow an object without moving his head and blew a 0.126 in the breathalyzer test. He was then arrested. Police say Peck admitted to driving the Hyundai 65 mph but claimed the light was green. Police also say he didn’t remember the crash but that he heard a loud bang.

Court documents say Peck admitted to drinking three pints of beer before driving. He was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and DUI.

