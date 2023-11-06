Your Life
Police arrest man in connection to deadly stabbing at west Phoenix 7-Eleven

Just after 2 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a stabbing.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven late last month. On Monday, detectives announced that 38-year-old Sheldon Shield has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a murder charge from the violent attack.

Officers were called out on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 2:15 a.m. to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road on reports of a stabbing. When authorities arrived, they found a man, later identified as 56-year-old Jose Martinez Zuaznavas, with a stab wound. Zuaznavas was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A booking photo for Shield was not immediately available. Authorities haven’t said what led up to the stabbing.

