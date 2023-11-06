Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego says more needs to be done after clearing ‘The Zone’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After the city of Phoenix finished clearing out the downtown area previously known as “The Zone” last week, Mayor Kate Gallego said there is still more work to do regarding its former residents and homelessness in Arizona.

“Though our city staff and local non-profits made heroic push over the last few months to conduct outreach to our unsheltered neighbors, move them indoors, and ultimately clear this area, I want to emphasize that today does not mark the end of our work to address the nationwide homelessness crisis,” she said.

The city has spent months clearing the area where the state’s largest homeless encampment once existed, which spanned from 7th to 15th avenues and Jefferson to Harrison streets. After an attempt to get an extension from the courts, for which the city was denied, workers with the city’s Office of Homeless Solutions were able to finish up before the Nov. 4 deadline. A great majority of the 716 people who lived there accepted to go to a shelter for housing, said Office of Homeless Solutions’ director Rachel Milne.

“Occasionally, some folks went straight to housing were reconnected with families or treatment programs, so that is an 82% acceptance rate,” Milne said.

When talking with Arizona’s Family last week, Milne said that clearing out the area isn’t the end of the city’s involvement. “Providing someone with emergency shelter may be the first step to ending their homelessness, but it doesn’t end their homelessness right there,” she said. “We have lots of work to do we need to make sure those 590 individuals that did move on to an indoor location now have the support systems and the proper services to help them in their homelessness.”

Mayor Gallego said the city has dedicated historic amounts of funding to carry out solutions but that more can be done. “We are only successful if those who stayed in this area are now on a path to stable housing,” she said. “That’s why I’ve asked City staff, in partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments, to collect relevant data about their housing status and conduct follow-ups where necessary. I remain committed to the important work ahead of putting roofs over heads, investing in more permanent, affordable housing options, and building more coalitions to ultimately solve this crisis.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.