Phoenix man accused of stealing ambulance with firefighters, patient still inside

Smith now faces kidnapping and felony theft charges.
Smith now faces kidnapping and felony theft charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Phoenix Fire Dept. ambulance with personnel and a patient still inside while downtown over the weekend.

Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family say that the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. That’s when police say 31-year-old Jaysun Tyler Smith stole a parked ambulance near 2nd Avenue and Jackson Street while one patient and four Phoenix firefighters were still inside.

Smith was only able to drive a few hundred feet before he was pushed out of the driver’s seat by one of the firefighters, documents say. Smith reportedly ran away but was captured by officers a few minutes later. After he was handcuffed, he refused to speak with officers and at this time, detectives haven’t determined a possible motive. He was booked on charges including kidnapping and theft.

Records revealed that Smith was found guilty of armed robbery in 2014 and spent five years in an Arizona prison. Police add that Smith has a history of shoplifting, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on officers, and trespassing. He was most recently sentenced to 30 days in jail after an arrest for shoplifting in Scottsdale.

Smith is now being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $4,500 secured appearance bond.

