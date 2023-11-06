Near-record heat to start the new week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a warm start to the week with a forecast high of 93 degrees this afternoon. That’s just one degree shy of the record for today’s date in Phoenix and a full 12 degrees above normal.

It was a warm weekend as well as Sunday topped out in the low 90s, but changes are on the way. Strong high pressure is already beginning to weaken across our region. This will bring temperatures down starting tomorrow to around 90 degrees, and down to the low 80s by Wednesday. A dry cold front moving through will also bring an increase in winds Tuesday and Wednesday, with the strongest winds expected Tuesday. While the Valley will see breezy conditions with gusts to 25 mile per hour, high country locations could see sustained winds that strong, with higher guests near 50 miles per hour.

A few light showers are possible mainly north of Interstate 40 Wednesday and Thursday. For the most part, the upcoming storm system will be dry for Arizona and just bring a significant cool down. Temperatures are likely to rebound by the coming weekend with low 80s and sunshine likely on Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.

