NB I-17 reopens near downtown Phoenix following ‘law enforcement situation’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened near downtown Phoenix following a law enforcement situation early Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the area of I-17 and Grant Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Phoenix firefighters were soon dispatched to assist at the scene. The northbound lanes were closed during the investigation but reopened just after 2 p.m.

Other details were not immediately available, but no injuries were reported during the incident. The southbound lanes were not affected.

UPDATE: The situation has ended; I-17 NB has reopened. Please exercise patience due to the heavy delay in the area. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 6, 2023

