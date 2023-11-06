Your Life
NB I-17 reopens near downtown Phoenix following ‘law enforcement situation’

ADOT reports the northbound lanes are closed and that traffic is being diverted at Grant...
ADOT reports the northbound lanes are closed and that traffic is being diverted at Grant Street. Area drivers should expect delays.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened near downtown Phoenix following a law enforcement situation early Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the area of I-17 and Grant Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Phoenix firefighters were soon dispatched to assist at the scene. The northbound lanes were closed during the investigation but reopened just after 2 p.m.

Other details were not immediately available, but no injuries were reported during the incident. The southbound lanes were not affected.

