Man dead after being hit by car in Glendale

Police say a woman was driving west on Peoria Avenue when she hit a man who was crossing...
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., Glendale police were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 43rd and Peoria avenues. Police say a woman was driving west on Peoria Avenue when she hit a man who was crossing mid-block. The man died at the scene; he has not been identified.

Police say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. The area near 46th and Peoria avenues will be closed for several hours as detectives investigate the crash. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes; there is no estimate of reopening.

