Juanes, Tate McRae, Hootie and the Blowfish coming to Phoenix in 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- LiveNation announced three big names coming to the Valley of the Sun in 2024. Iconic pop-rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, Latin pop-rock sensation Juanes and multi-platinum-winning artist Tate McRae are all heading on tour.

Juanes at Arizona Financial Theatre

Finally, sing your heart out to some of Juanes’ romanticas and soft-rock hits. Dubbed a Latin rock legend, Jaunes has won a jaw-dropping 2 GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY awards throughout his 35-year musical career. Now, the Columbian superstar is headed across North America for the “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” as his powerful 11th studio album gets re-released in an extended, deluxe edition. Juanes performs on Feb. 27, 2024, at Arizona Financial Theatre. Click/tap here for tickets.

Hootie and the Blowfish at Footprint Center

It’s a blast from the 90s past as Hootie & the Blowfish return to the road for their “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” with special guest stars Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. The American rock band based out of South California is best known for their smashing successes in the 90s, then went on hiatus in 2018 before announcing plans for a reunion tour in 2019. In late 2019, they released “Imperfect Circle,” their sixth studio album. Now, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan and the whole gang are coming back to 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The band performs on July 13, 2024, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. Click/tap here for tickets and more information.

Tate McRae at Arizona Financial Theatre

McRae announced her “Think Later Tour” ahead of her sophomore album’s release slated for December and ahead of her debut performance on Saturday Night Live. McRae’s “Think Later” features her single “greedy,” which topped the Spotify Global chart at #1 and hit #3 on the Billboard Global 200. The song was called “an artistic turning point… a propulsive self-empowerment anthem built around a firecracker of a pop hook that finds McRae dipping in and out of a falsetto while exuding unshakeable confidence” by Billboard. McRae performs on July 14, 2024, at Arizona Financial Theatre. Click/tap here for details.

