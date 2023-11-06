Hot air balloon crashes into parked SUV in Page, one person hurt

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person was seriously hurt after a hot air balloon crashed into a parked SUV in Page on Saturday. According to an FAA report, a pilot and two passengers were in an Aerostar RX-8 around 3 p.m. when both the burners went out when they were about 75 feet in the air. The pilot couldn’t control the balloon as it went down and hit an SUV that was parked. One of the passengers fell out, the FAA said. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators haven’t given an updated condition.

No one else was hurt. It’s unclear what caused both burners to fail. An investigation is underway.

