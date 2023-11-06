Your Life
The heat continues, but temps will drop back down this week in Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Monday 11/06/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another nice start to our morning with lows in the 60s. This afternoon will be a warm one with a high of 93 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 81 degrees, and we could get close to a record. The record high on this date is 94 degrees, set back in 2007.

That ridge of high pressure will continue to bring the heat our way through Tuesday. A low will move just north of us starting on Tuesday and we will see the winds pick up a bit. This low will also cool things down nicely with high temperatures dropping down into the upper 70s on Thursday.

Stronger winds are expected up north where they have issued a wind advisory along the Mogollon Rim. The Advisory will take place from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, expect to see winds up to 25 to 35 mph.

