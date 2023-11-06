Your Life
Flagstaff residents finish in top 10 in the New York City Marathon

Flagstaff residents Kellyn Taylor and Futsum Zienasellassie were the first Americans to finish the 2023 New York City Marathon.
Flagstaff residents Kellyn Taylor and Futsum Zienasellassie were the first Americans to finish the 2023 New York City Marathon.(Courtesy of HOKA Northern Arizona Elite)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (3TV/CBS 5) - Ready, set, go! Around 50,000 people ran in the New York City Marathon on Sunday with the determination to cross the finish line, accomplish a goal or set a new personal record.

The first two Americans to finish are from Arizona, and both placed in the top 10 finishers for men and women. Flagstaff resident Kellyn Taylor was the 8th woman to complete the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 48 seconds. For the men, Futsum Zienasellassie, also from Flagstaff, placed 10th with a time of 2 hours 12 minutes and 9 seconds.

Taylor is an athlete, mother, and future firefighter. She finished among the top 10 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in 2012 for the 10,000 meters and in 2016 for the marathon and 10,000 meters run. In 2020, she won first place at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Half Marathon and finished eighth at the Olympic Trials Marathon. Taylor is a graduate of Wichita State University in Kansas and is considered one of the school’s top distance runners of all time.

Originally from Africa, Zienasellassie moved to the United States at 14 and became a star athlete at his high school in Indiana. He moved to Flagstaff to attend college at Northern Arizona University and is currently one of the best runners in school history. In 2019, he won the USA Track & Field 10 Mile Championships and the Monterey Bay Half Marathon. Earlier this year, he finished third at the USATF Half Marathon Championships.

Congratulations to Kellyn, Futsum, and all the marathon finishers!

