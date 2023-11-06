‘Fecal bacteria’ forces popular hiking spot to close at Lake Mead in Arizona

HOOVER DAM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Park Service is warning Lake Mead visitors about high levels of “fecal bacteria” that were found in Arizona Hot Springs.

According to the NPS, the closures include Arizona Hot Springs Trail and the White Rock Canyon parking lot on U.S. 93. The closures are effective immediately and until further notice.

Specific details on when the park facilities closed and what prompted testing weren’t immediately released. At this time, there are no reports of any illness. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “many diarrheal diseases spread through unsafe water and sanitation.” These conditions, along with poor hygiene, can also cause the deadly diseases cholera and typhoid fever.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.