Damar Hamlin honors medical staff who saved his life after heart attack during game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring the medical staff who saved his life earlier this year by doing Something Good.

Hamline went into cardiac arrest in January after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. He announced on social media that he had dinner Saturday night with the 10 medical staff members who saved his life — calling them heroes. He also announced that is launching a scholarship program called Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship.

The program will award 10 $1,000 scholarships to under-served students in the Cincinnati area. Hamlin says each scholarship will be named after one of the medical staff members. When announcing the program, Hamline wrote that he wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.

The Bills will faceoff against the Bengals Sunday night on the very same field where Hamline suffered that heart attack.

