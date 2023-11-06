Cardinals’ Kyler Murray to start Sunday vs. Falcons ‘if week goes well’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The return of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seems imminent following comments by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Monday afternoon.

“Kyler’s going to continue to ramp up, he’ll take the one reps, and if the week goes well, he will start on Sunday,” Gannon said. The Cards are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Jonathan Gannon on his QB plan this week: “Kyler’s going to continue to ramp up, he’ll take the one reps, and if the week goes well, he will start on Sunday.” — Nick King (@NickKingSports) November 6, 2023

Murray has been sidelined since tearing his ACL last December while playing the New England Patriots. Following knee surgery in January, he’s been in rehabilitation ever since. Murray was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Oct. 18, giving the team 21 days to add him to the 53-man roster. That deadline is fast approaching.

If Murray starts on Sunday, it’ll be 11 months to the day that he was injured. For the 1-8 Cardinals, his return can’t come soon enough. Days after trading QB Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, rookie Clayton Tune struggled on Sunday, and the Red Birds fell to the Cleveland Browns 27-0.

Sunday’s game versus the Falcons kicks off at 2:05 p.m. MST, and you can watch it on CBS 5.

