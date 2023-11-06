Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray to start Sunday vs. Falcons ‘if week goes well’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches during the first half of an NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The return of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seems imminent following comments by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Monday afternoon.

“Kyler’s going to continue to ramp up, he’ll take the one reps, and if the week goes well, he will start on Sunday,” Gannon said. The Cards are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Murray has been sidelined since tearing his ACL last December while playing the New England Patriots. Following knee surgery in January, he’s been in rehabilitation ever since. Murray was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Oct. 18, giving the team 21 days to add him to the 53-man roster. That deadline is fast approaching.

If Murray starts on Sunday, it’ll be 11 months to the day that he was injured. For the 1-8 Cardinals, his return can’t come soon enough. Days after trading QB Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, rookie Clayton Tune struggled on Sunday, and the Red Birds fell to the Cleveland Browns 27-0.

Sunday’s game versus the Falcons kicks off at 2:05 p.m. MST, and you can watch it on CBS 5.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) looks to throw the ball during an NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals shutout by Cleveland Browns
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) looks to throw a pass during the first half of...
Cardinals trade QB Josh Dobbs to Minnesota; Murray or Tune to start Sunday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) looks to throw a pass during the first half of...
Gus Edwards runs for 3 touchdowns, Ravens’ defense keys 31-24 win over Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches the action on the field during the first...
Cardinals face tough task in trying to defend Ravens and Lamar Jackson