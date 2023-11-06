Body recovered from Gila River near Avondale after hours-long search

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Gila River, nearly a day after reports of a possible drowning in the area.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of El Mirage and Indian Springs roads just after 5 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing someone yelling for help in the river. Deputies couldn’t find anyone, and the search was called off when it got too dark to continue.

The MCSO dive team resumed the search Monday morning, and investigators confirmed the body of a man was recovered this afternoon. Deputies have not yet released additional information.

