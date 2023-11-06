Your Life
Arizona’s first flag football state champions crowned

The Mountain View girls, playing on their home field, held off Mountain Ridge 10-7 in the 6A...
The Mountain View girls, playing on their home field, held off Mountain Ridge 10-7 in the 6A title game.(Arizona's Family)
By Nick King
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona high schools made history on Saturday, becoming the state’s first flag football state champions.

The Mountain View girls, playing on their home field, held off Mountain Ridge 10-7 in the 6A title game. Mountain Lions freshman quarterback Tierah Metcalf threw a touchdown pass to sophomore Sadie Christensen in the first half, and senior Tessa Christensen’s third-quarter field goal proved to be the difference. The elder Christensen also had an interception in the win.

“It feels awesome,” she said. “It feels great. We’ve been working so hard all season to come here, so to win this is an amazing feeling.”

Earlier in the day, the Campo Verde girls held off Canyon View 14-13 to win the 5A championship. Coyotes sophomore quarterback Isabella Pap connected twice with junior wide receiver Madison Coger for scores. Coger also intercepted two Jaguars passes and blocked the would-be game-tying extra point in the final minutes – with her nose.

The Campo Verde girls held off Canyon View 14-13 to win the 5A championship.
The Campo Verde girls held off Canyon View 14-13 to win the 5A championship.(Arizona's Family)

“I have a headache,” smiled Coger afterward, with tissues stuffed in her nose. “I’m shaking right now, everything just feels like it didn’t happen. I think I’m going to wake up in a few days and be like, ‘we actually did that.’ But right now it’s just shock.”

Both teams, as well as the two who came up just short in Mesa, are trailblazers. They will go down in the record books as the inaugural AIA champs.

“I think it’s so important to us because it shows any girl that if you put in the work and you just grind it out, you can do anything,” said Pap. “You can win the state championship, you can do absolutely anything.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

