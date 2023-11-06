Your Life
Arizona’s Family, Fry’s Food Stores kick off 2023 holiday food drive

Now through Dec. 31
Arizona's Family and Fry's Food Stores have once again teamed up to help Arizona families in need, and YOU are the essential ingredient.
By Catherine Holland
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family and Fry’s Food Stores have once again teamed up to help Arizona families in need, and YOU are the essential ingredient.

“It’s about taking care of our neighbors,” Fry’s spokesperson Pam Giannonatti told our Ian Schwartz at Monday morning’s kickoff.

Arizona food banks will be picking up the donations every day and distributing the food to families in our communities. The organizations need nonperishable high-protein food items, including peanut butter, canned soups and stews, canned fruits and vegetables, canned beans, canned meats and fish, whole grain cereal, whole grain pasta, and brown rice. You can drop off items in the bins at the front of every Fry’s store in Arizona.

If you prefer, you can donate money when you check out. There are $1, $5, and $10 scan cards at every register. Simply tack your donation onto your grocery bill. The $1 and $5 donations will go to Arizona’s food banks. Each $10 donation will buy a turkey for the Salvation Army.

You can help Arizona families in need by adding $1, $5, or $10 to your grocery bill when shopping at any Fry's food store in the state.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

