Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona State University student diagnosed with rare heart defects after stroke

After having a stroke, ASU student Jayden Goss was diagnosed with a rare set of three congenital heart defects and learned he had them since childhood.
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jayden Goss says the stroke he had in January became a blessing in disguise. “Life is very precious. You never know when something is going to happen,” said Goss.

He said he was in line to sit in the student section to watch an Arizona State University basketball game when he had a scary experience. “It just hit me. I zoned out, and I couldn’t talk,” he said.

Goss couldn’t form simple words. He thought it could’ve been anxiety, so he decided to try ordering a drink at a concession stand. However, when he tried to ask for Powerade, Goss said he kept stuttering the letter P. The episode lasted for about 15 minutes. “I was pretty scared. I know my dad could tell when I called him and was finally able to talk, that I was pretty scared,” said Goss.

After going to different doctors in search of an explanation, Jayden later found out he had a stroke. “I couldn’t believe it, honestly. And not knowing where it came from at the time- I was scared of what it would become because it was scary,” he said.

Goss said he struggled to find hospitals to help him but eventually found a team at Phoenix Children’s that took a closer look at his heart. He was diagnosed with a rare set of three congenital heart defects and learned he had them since childhood. However, Goss and his parents never knew.

Dr. Wayne Franklin, the co-director of the Center for Heart Care and Division Chief of Cardiology at Phoenix Children’s, explained heart disease is the most common birth defect, with 8 out of 1,000 babies being diagnosed.

“But as far as prevalence, it’s a pretty rare defect that he has. This is actually the most rare atrial septal defect- the holes in the top chamber of the heart defects,” said Dr. Franklin.

Dr. Franklin explained the hole in Goss’ chamber allowed for red and blue blood cells to mix. “If you have a little clot on the blue blood side, and it goes over to the red blood side, that clot can then go into the body and cause a stroke,” said Dr. Franklin.

Goss had open heart surgery in May and was in the operating room for several hours. Dr. Franklin said there were no complications. He said Phoenix Children’s became the first hospital in Arizona to become accredited to care for adults with congenital heart disease.

Goss showed Arizona’s Family a tattoo on his wrist with the surgery date to mark a monumental time in his life. After missing a year from school, Goss plans to return to ASU in the Spring. “Life is different. It’s going to throw you curveballs. You gotta get through them. It’s going to happen. You get through them, work hard, and it’ll always be good in the end,” said Goss.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

The average medical credit card carries a whopping 27% interest rate.
Consumer Reports: Is getting a medical credit card worth it?
Researchers are hoping a simple blood test could detect early signs of ALzheimer's, which would...
New blood test could help with early diagnosis of Alzheimer's
Arizona has the fastest growth rate for Alzheimer’s in the country.
Researchers developing finger prick blood test to detect Alzheimer’s
The new ordinance goes into effect in May.
Tightening on tobacco: Businesses speak on Tempe’s new tobacco ordinance