Arizona Rattlers moving from downtown Phoenix to West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After three decades in downtown Phoenix, The Arizona Rattlers are moving operations to Glendale.

The pro indoor football team’s new home will be Desert Diamond Arena at the Westgate Entertainment District, located near Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue. The Rattlers announced the move on Monday morning.

“We’re thrilled to build this new relationship and for the move to Glendale. It’s going to be a great venue for us, and our fans love it out there,” Rattlers’ owner Ron Shurts said in a news release. “The Westgate district is incredible and the west side of town is officially the Football Capital of Arizona. We’re proud to be front and center of Desert Diamond Arena and look forward to growing that relationship. Their staff has been tremendous to work with and we are excited for this new opportunity.”

The Rattlers have played at the Footprint Center since 1992, the year the facility opened. While next year’s schedule has not yet been announced, the Rattlers and other Indoor Football League (IFL) teams will play a 15-game schedule from March to July 2024.

Desert Diamond Arena was formerly the home of the Arizona Coyotes from 2003 until the city of Glendale terminated the NHL team’s lease agreement at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Coyotes have been trying to find a new arena since, with initial plans for a proposed sports and entertainment district in Tempe. Voters rejected the plan, and the team will continue playing at ASU’s Mullett Arena until they find a permanent home.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.