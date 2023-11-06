Arizona International Auto Show in Phoenix canceled due to UAW strike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 2023 Arizona International Auto Show that was set to happen during Thanksgiving weekend in Phoenix has been canceled due to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike in September and October. A spokesperson confirms the decision to cancel was made before the UAW reached agreements with Ford, Stellantis and General Motors late last month.

A message posted on its website reads: “The Valley Auto Dealers Association (VADA) board has made the decision to cancel the 2023 Arizona International Auto Show, which was set to take place Nov. 23-26, 2023, due to perceived concerns related to the unsettled UAW contract negotiations.”

The Arizona International Auto Show has been a Phoenix tradition dating back about 50 years. It returned to the Phoenix Convention Center last year after the previous two shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

