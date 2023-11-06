Your Life
5 adults, child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters were called to a 3-car crash near the Loop 101 and Indian School Road.
Phoenix firefighters were called to a 3-car crash near the Loop 101 and Indian School Road.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple people, including a young boy, are in the hospital after a multi-car crash in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Around 4:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a 3-car crash near the Loop 101 and Indian School Road. Crews arrived and assessed the injured patients. Phoenix Fire says five adults and a boy were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Drivers should expect delays in the area for the next several hours as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

