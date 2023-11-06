Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

$100K, $10K winning lottery ticket sold in Fountain Hills, Tucson

The next Powerball drawing is today, Monday, Nov. 6, with a jackpot of $179 million!
The next Powerball drawing is today, Monday, Nov. 6, with a jackpot of $179 million!(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a pretty good weekend for at least two people after they bought lottery tickets in Tucson and Fountain Hills.

On Saturday, one lucky ticket holder won a total of $100,000 after they bought a ticket in Fountain Hills from the Parkview Tap House, near Saguaro and Palisades Boulevard. The winning numbers that night were 1, 28, 30, 34, 52 and Powerball 6. The lucky winner matched the Powerball number and 4 other numbers and they added on a Power Play multiplier.

On Friday, a ticket holder won a total of $10,000 after buying a ticket from a Pilot Travel Center in Littletown, a community southeast of Tucson. They also matched 4 and the Mega Ball. However, they might be kicking themselves a little bit because they didn’t add a multiplier, which that night could have netted a total of $40,000! But, $10,000 is still a lot of scratch that many of us would like to win.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 6 with a jackpot of $179 million! The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday with a $196 million jackpot. Good luck, everyone!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
There was no pool party at Chase Field for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series....
No pool for you! Rangers blocked from celebrating in Diamondbacks pool

Latest News

An accidental Thanksgiving invitation text have led to some incredible memories for Jamal...
Wanda & Jamal serving up Thanksgiving dinner for more guests after text mishap begins yearly tradition
Arizona's Family drone video of the area once known was "The Zone" after the homeless...
Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego says more needs to be done after clearing ‘The Zone’
Juanes, Tate McRae, Hootie and the Blowfish are coming to Arizona in 2024.
Juanes, Tate McRae, Hootie and the Blowfish coming to Phoenix in 2024
File photo of Lake Mead
‘Fecal bacteria’ forces popular hiking spot to close at Lake Mead in Arizona