$100K, $10K winning lottery ticket sold in Fountain Hills, Tucson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a pretty good weekend for at least two people after they bought lottery tickets in Tucson and Fountain Hills.

On Saturday, one lucky ticket holder won a total of $100,000 after they bought a ticket in Fountain Hills from the Parkview Tap House, near Saguaro and Palisades Boulevard. The winning numbers that night were 1, 28, 30, 34, 52 and Powerball 6. The lucky winner matched the Powerball number and 4 other numbers and they added on a Power Play multiplier.

On Friday, a ticket holder won a total of $10,000 after buying a ticket from a Pilot Travel Center in Littletown, a community southeast of Tucson. They also matched 4 and the Mega Ball. However, they might be kicking themselves a little bit because they didn’t add a multiplier, which that night could have netted a total of $40,000! But, $10,000 is still a lot of scratch that many of us would like to win.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 6 with a jackpot of $179 million! The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday with a $196 million jackpot. Good luck, everyone!

