Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Volunteers make wreaths to honor Arizona’s fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters

Volunteers in Phoenix assembled wreaths to place on the graves of Arizona heroes who gave their...
Volunteers in Phoenix assembled wreaths to place on the graves of Arizona heroes who gave their lives working to protect their community.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “As long as we speak their names, they will never be forgotten,” that’s what the Arizona chapter of the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program honors when paying tribute to all state law enforcement officials and firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Saturday, volunteers in Phoenix assembled wreaths to place on the graves of Arizona heroes who gave their lives working to protect their community. “Some of these officers and firefighters, they don’t have any family left to remember them. But we do. Each year we place that wreath. We tell their story. We speak their names,” said Erin Morgan with the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program Arizona.

The program began in 2014 as an act of remembrance for a fallen Philadelphia police officer whose sister-in-law wanted to remember the ultimate sacrifice her brother-in-law and other officers at his cemetery made. The program made 18 wreaths and, the following year, spread to honor 274 Philadelphia Police Officers killed in the line of duty.

The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program was brought to Arizona in 2016. The program honors fallen law enforcement officers and fire personnel across the state with the help of volunteers, donations, supplies, and wreath assembly. Various state departments help deliver wreaths at the beginning of the holiday season to the graves of the fallen officers or fighterfighter where their name is spoken, a wreath is placed, and a moment of silence is observed.

For more information on Arizona’s Fallen Hero Wreath Program, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

Thirty-year-old Frank Sunn did not survive after he was stabbed multiple times at a Circle K...
Family struggles after losing son to violent stabbing at Phoenix gas station
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Police do not know where the actual shooting took place or any information on suspects at this...
Investigation underway after man who was shot walks into Scottsdale restaurant
Investigators seized around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a handgun.
Investigators seize 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Glendale