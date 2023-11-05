Volunteers make wreaths to honor Arizona’s fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “As long as we speak their names, they will never be forgotten,” that’s what the Arizona chapter of the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program honors when paying tribute to all state law enforcement officials and firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Saturday, volunteers in Phoenix assembled wreaths to place on the graves of Arizona heroes who gave their lives working to protect their community. “Some of these officers and firefighters, they don’t have any family left to remember them. But we do. Each year we place that wreath. We tell their story. We speak their names,” said Erin Morgan with the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program Arizona.

The program began in 2014 as an act of remembrance for a fallen Philadelphia police officer whose sister-in-law wanted to remember the ultimate sacrifice her brother-in-law and other officers at his cemetery made. The program made 18 wreaths and, the following year, spread to honor 274 Philadelphia Police Officers killed in the line of duty.

The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program was brought to Arizona in 2016. The program honors fallen law enforcement officers and fire personnel across the state with the help of volunteers, donations, supplies, and wreath assembly. Various state departments help deliver wreaths at the beginning of the holiday season to the graves of the fallen officers or fighterfighter where their name is spoken, a wreath is placed, and a moment of silence is observed.

For more information on Arizona’s Fallen Hero Wreath Program, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.