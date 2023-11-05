Phoenix Suns looking to grab road win against Detroit Pistons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to break a three-game losing streak and notch a win on the road as they take on the Detroit Pistons, led by former head coach Monty Williams, on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. in Detroit and will be broadcast on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network. To find out how to watch, click/tap here.

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have been out of the lineup with injuries. While Booker was day-to-day with a left ankle injury, he was ruled out just a few hours before Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Booker and Beal, Kevin Durant has been leading the pack for Phoenix. Durant finished with 31 points and also notched another career highlight, hitting 7,000 career rebounds. Meanwhile, for Philly, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and former Suns’ player Kelly Oubre, Jr. all finished with over 20 points apiece.

The Suns’ had a window of opportunity to turn the game around in the third. Durant scored late and pulled the Suns within five points, but Oubre stretched the lead on a three-point play. Embiid then hit a 3 for an 80-75 lead, and Phoenix couldn’t quite narrow the gap. There was also slight tension on the court between the two teams. Embiid was whistled for a flagrant foul when he socked Jusuf Nurkic in the face with an elbow. Philly took home the game for their fourth straight win, 112-100.

The Suns’ have the opportunity to get the offense and defense flowing against Detroit. However, holding onto the ball could be the name of the game. Both have struggled with turnovers so far this season, averaging roughly 17-18 turnovers a game. It’s unknown if Booker will be able to return to the court ahead of Sunday’s game.

Who should the Suns’ keep an eye on for Sunday’s matchup? Cade Cunningham is Detroit’s leader in scoring and assists, averaging roughly 22 points a game. On the young Detroit team, he’s also been the leading scorer in four of their six games so far.

