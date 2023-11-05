Phoenix Rising takes on Sacramento Republic FC in USL Western Conference Finals

SACRAMENTO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - The time has come for Phoenix Rising to fight for a place in the championship! The team is in northern California to face the Sacramento Republic in the USL Western Conference Finals on Saturday. Kickoff begins at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on 3TV. Arizona residents can also watch the match on the AZFamily mobile app and AZFamily.com. Click here to watch the live stream.

Saturday’s game will determine who goes to the USL Championship. Sacramento Republic is the top seed in the west, and Phoenix Rising sits at a 6-seed. The team had a 2-1 victory over Orange County SC on Oct. 28 in the Western Semifinals, earning them a spot in the conference finals. Danny Trejo and Emil Cuello scored goals 109 minutes apart to help send the team its third conference final in the last six seasons.

The last time the Phoenix Rising won their conference and made it to the USL Championship was in 2020. However, the USL Championship game was canceled that year after players from the Tampa Bay Rowdies tested positive for COVID-19. The team also made it to the championship game in 2018 but lost to Louisville City FC. The Rising has seen success during their postseason runs, and are looking to make it back to the finals once again.

On Friday, fans gathered at the team’s open training session to meet the players and wish them luck before heading to Sacramento. “Very, very motivated. The boys are ready, we’re going there for a battle. We’re going there to fight for our city, to fight for our fans that are always out here for us. We’re ready to go get this championship,” said team captain and defender Darnell King.

