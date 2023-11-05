Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Rising takes on Sacramento Republic FC in USL Western Conference Finals

Official logo of KPHE-TV channel 44 Phoenix and Phoenix Rising F.C.
Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be found with an over-the-air antenna on channel 44 and on COX cable channel 13, both in the Phoenix metro area.(azfamily / Phoenix Rising F.C.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - The time has come for Phoenix Rising to fight for a place in the championship! The team is in northern California to face the Sacramento Republic in the USL Western Conference Finals on Saturday. Kickoff begins at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on 3TV. Arizona residents can also watch the match on the AZFamily mobile app and AZFamily.com. Click here to watch the live stream.

Saturday’s game will determine who goes to the USL Championship. Sacramento Republic is the top seed in the west, and Phoenix Rising sits at a 6-seed. The team had a 2-1 victory over Orange County SC on Oct. 28 in the Western Semifinals, earning them a spot in the conference finals. Danny Trejo and Emil Cuello scored goals 109 minutes apart to help send the team its third conference final in the last six seasons.

The last time the Phoenix Rising won their conference and made it to the USL Championship was in 2020. However, the USL Championship game was canceled that year after players from the Tampa Bay Rowdies tested positive for COVID-19. The team also made it to the championship game in 2018 but lost to Louisville City FC. The Rising has seen success during their postseason runs, and are looking to make it back to the finals once again.

On Friday, fans gathered at the team’s open training session to meet the players and wish them luck before heading to Sacramento. “Very, very motivated. The boys are ready, we’re going there for a battle. We’re going there to fight for our city, to fight for our fans that are always out here for us. We’re ready to go get this championship,” said team captain and defender Darnell King.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

Utah defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi (95) sacks Arizona State quarterback Jacob Conover (15)...
ASU battered in historic 55-3 blowout loss to Utah
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during...
Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. lead 76ers past Phoenix 112-100 for fourth straight win
A staple at Suns games, Mr. Orng explains his new look after 14 seasons.
Mr. Orgn on his new look for Suns games on Arizona's Family
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Phoenix Suns hope to end losing streak as they start 3-game road trip in Philadelphia