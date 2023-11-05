Man driving drunk kills woman in crash, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died Saturday night after a drunk driver collided into her car in north Phoenix, police say.

Before 10 p.m., authorities say 36-year-old Dustin Peck was was driving drunk while going east on Beardsley Road when he ran a red light at 7th Avenue. He reportedly hit the median and crashed into 77-year-old Maxine Carstedt’s car. She was stopped at the red light on 7th Avenue facing north. When officers arrived at the crash, they found Carstedt with serious injuries. She died at the scene.

Peck was booked into jail on reckless driving, manslaughter and driving with a blood alcohol content over .08.

