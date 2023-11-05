Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Glendale police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, red pajama pants, and glasses.(Glendale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police are searching for a child who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Police say 10-year-old Hayley Lopez was last seen walking near 69th Avenue and St. Johns Road, just north of Bell Road, around 4 p.m. Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, red pajama pants, and glasses.

Police say this is not normal behavior for the child and ask anyone with information to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

Police do not know where the actual shooting took place or any information on suspects at this...
Investigation underway after man who was shot walks into Scottsdale restaurant
Investigators seized around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a handgun.
Investigators seize 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Glendale
A home on fire spread the blaze to a second home shortly after 1 p.m. in a Phoenix neighborhood.
Double house fire in Phoenix neighborhood forces 2 people out of homes
For years, Mr. Orng has been painting his body orange. This year he got a new look that will...
Mr. Orng has a brand new look for this Phoenix Suns season