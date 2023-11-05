Glendale police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police are searching for a child who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Police say 10-year-old Hayley Lopez was last seen walking near 69th Avenue and St. Johns Road, just north of Bell Road, around 4 p.m. Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, red pajama pants, and glasses.

Police say this is not normal behavior for the child and ask anyone with information to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

