Family struggles after losing son to violent stabbing at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Surveillance video and witnesses helped Phoenix police track down and arrest a suspect they said stabbed three people last week, three days in a row.

One of the attacks was deadly; all were unprovoked, and detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the stabbing spree near West Baseline Road and 51st Avenue.

Thirty-year-old Frank Sunn did not survive after he was stabbed multiple times at a Circle K in that area last week. Frank’s dad, Sylvan, said he went to that gas station often with his son. They stopped there that morning on their way to visit family.

He’s still in shock. “I’m just waiting for him to come home every night and every evening before I go to sleep, and when I wake up, I think about him,” he said.

Sylvan was there when it happened and said it was terrifying when a stranger stabbed his son multiple times around 9 a.m. on Oct. 26. “Out of nowhere, for nothing, really quick. There was nothing I could do. I was there. I was close to him, but by the time I got to him it was already over,” said Sylvan.

Detectives charged 39-year-old Nick Hernandez with murder in Frank’s case. But this isn’t his only unprovoked attack in the same area. Court documents show the day before and after Frank was stabbed, Hernandez stabbed two other men, and those victims survived.

On Oct. 27, the day of the third stabbing, police tracked the suspect down. Court records said Hernandez ran from officers and had a knife on him when he was arrested. “I feel a lot better because I was thinking he may never get caught,” said Sylvan.

Frank is remembered as a quiet man who loved his family, the outdoors, and hunting. He lived with his dad on the Gila River Indian Reservation. “We miss him and we love him,” he said.

Sylvan has medical issues, and Frank supported him every way he could, working as a butcher and catching cattle to earn a living. “He took care of me. He’s been taking care of me most of these years, about 18 years now,” said Sylvan.

Frank’s brother-in-law, Howard Ayon, said their family still can’t believe he is gone. “We loved him, you know, he’s always going to be in our hearts,” said Ayon. “He’s never going to be forgotten, for sure. I’ll make sure of that.”

Right now, the Sunn family is planning Frank’s funeral for this Friday. Hernandez has a court hearing set for Monday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

