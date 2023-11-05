Family of Phoenix teen killed in shooting raising money for funeral

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley family says the glue that held them together is gone. This Sunday will mark two weeks since 16-year-old Daniel Chavarria was shot to death.

“He’s the life of the party. Anytime you’d hear him, it would be the voice and the laugh. That’s how you would identify him,” said Serina Rodriguez, a family friend.

Phoenix police say Daniel was found shot multiple times near 57th Avenue and Hazelwood Street around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. He was rushed to a hospital, where detectives say he later died from injuries. “It’s definitely empty now that he’s not here. He was the light of our world, always had us laughing and smiling and you know, just happy,” said Daniel’s cousin, Vanessa Alvarez.

Family members tell Arizona’s Family that Daniel was trying to break up a fight to protect his sister when a person whom they don’t know shot Daniel. “It’s a senseless act. Like for what? What did you get out of it? Just to hurt everybody? I don’t see a point in it, at all,” said Rodriguez.

Daniel’s mother said he was one of the eldest of 10 kids, including a month-old baby. He was also an uncle. His mother said she was saving up to buy him and his siblings Christmas presents but is now trying to come up with the money to give him a proper burial. She said he had asked to be buried when the time came.

We’re told the family has lost several loved ones this year and never imagined they would need to pick out a headstone for Daniel. “Nobody expects to lose a kid. A life, at that,” said Rodriguez.

The family has been putting together car washes to raise money for Daniel’s funeral. They plan to have another car wash on Sunday next to the Circle K near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are accepting any monetary donations in cash, debit, Venmo, Zelle and Apple Pay. The family also has a GoFundMe page. You can click here if you would like to donate.

Family members are seeking justice and hope the person who pulled the trigger will do the right thing. “I just hope they turn themselves in, cause they did take somebody away from us. He was like a big part of us. He kept us all together,” said Alyssa Torres, Daniel’s sister-in-law.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org. Detectives are offering reward money for tips leading to an arrest.

