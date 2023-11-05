A dry week with warm temperatures falling this week around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! We are continuing to track dry conditions through the upcoming work week, with warmer than normal temperatures.

We had a high of 89 degrees in Phoenix on Saturday, and for Sunday and Monday we are looking at highs in the lower 90s. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 81 degrees so we are trending a lot warmer than normal. By Tuesday, our weather pattern will slightly change thanks to a low-pressure system passing to the north of the region. This will bring temperatures down in the middle of the week.

By Wednesday, we are looking at a high temperature in Phoenix of 80 degrees, and possibly even upper 70s for Thursday. The wind will also pick up in northern and eastern Arizona where we could get gusts in the 30 mph range Sunday evening, and strong gusts expected at the start of the week as well.

