Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in San Tan Valley

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead in San Tan Valley late Saturday night. According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist and pickup truck driver collided near Gary Road and Silver Streak Way at 11 p.m. The motorcycle rider later died.

Deputies say the pickup truck driver was attempting to turn left from Gary Road and crossed in front of the motorcyclist, causing the collision. However, investigators confirm the driver is being investigated for DUI.

