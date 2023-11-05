Your Life
Cooler weather returns to Arizona later in the week

Towards the middle of the week, it will pass, allowing cooler air to enter Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the last day of the weekend! Any events or outdoor plans will be safe as far as the weather goes. We are tracking sunny skies; however, the temperatures will be warmer than average for this time of the year as we will reach the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

The warm weather will stick around due to high pressure moving through the state. Towards the middle of the week, it will pass, allowing cooler air to enter Arizona. If you are up in the high country/ Mountain areas like Flagstaff, Prescott, or Pinetop, plan on a very breezy work week. Wind speeds will range from 35 miles an hour to potentially 50. Make sure you secure anything loose outdoors.

For the Valley, we will stay in the 90s until Wednesday, then it’s back into the 80s. Winds won’t be breezy in the Valley, only for northern Arizona. We are not tracking any measurable rain this week for the Valley.

