Arizona Cardinals shutout by Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OH (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals offense sputtered on Sunday morning in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, 0-27. Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune made his NFL debut in the wake of Kyler Murray’s injury and Joshua Dobbs’ trade to the Minnesota Vikings. Tune finished with 58 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Red Birds fall to 1-8 for the season, the second-worst record in the league.

The Cardinals’ offense didn’t seem to click in the first half. With rookie Tune under center, the Red Birds struggled to get the offense off the ground. In the first half, Tune completed 5 of 8 passes, recorded just 22 passing yards and one interception. In five of their six first-half drives, the Cardinals went three-and-out each time. To kick off the second quarter, Tune opted for a short pass intended for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown but was picked off by cornerback Denzel Ward. The pick set the Browns up to drive down the field, led by Deshaun Watson. Wide receiver Amari Cooper beat two Cardinals defenders and jumped over Antonio Hamilton Sr. to snag Watson’s pass mid-air. This was the only touchdown in the first half, giving the Browns a 13-0 lead at halftime. The Cardinals finished with a dismal 31 total yards of offense to finish off the half.

The Red Birds also had a brief scare during the first half. Linebacker Zaven Collins took a hit and had to be evaluated for a concussion. However, he was cleared from concussion protocol and returned to the game.

LB #25 Zaven Collins is being evaluated for a concussion. pic.twitter.com/4BXBwQ0tEY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray still hasn’t stepped foot on the football field in over a year. The team recently designated Murray from the physically unable to perform list, and he participated in practice for the last few weeks. The Cardinals have until next week to add him to the 53-man roster, but it’s still unclear if he will be able to take the field. Murray could be added to the roster but deemed inactive.

Cleveland starts off the second half and suffers at least two players leaving the field due to injuries, with Jedrick Wills, Jr. having to be carted off from a leg injury. The Browns’ physical trainers were on the field several times this game. The Browns ended up controlling the third quarter, scoring a touchdown with an extra point conversion. The Cardinals only had two brief possessions, and before it looked like they had some momentum to make it to the endzone, Browns tight end Sione Takitaki completed a second interception for the team, a second interception thrown by Tune. The Browns go in the fourth quarter, leading the Cardinals 20-0.

The Browns scored another touchdown and an extra point during the fourth quarter. The Browns’ defense proves too much for the Cardinals as the game ends with a final score of 27-0.

The Red Birds will come back home to face off against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday. Kick-off is at 2:05 p.m.

