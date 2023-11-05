3 men, 1 teen shot overnight in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men and a teen were shot overnight in a neighborhood near Indian School Road and 19th Avenue.

Around 12:30 a.m., Phoenix police went to the neighborhood, where they found the men and teen injured. They were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Early during the investigation, detectives say some people at a large gathering nearby got into an argument, which was when the four people were shot.

Police say the area is closed while they investigate. No suspects have been identified.

